Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael J. Ferrellamar, 26, of 1168 S. Western Ave., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyler R. Gordon, 32, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. F, failure to comply, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Leon F. Howard, 47, of 217 Roseland Ave. E., bench warrant served-defendant posted bond, guilty.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44, of 915 Warder St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Casey L. Miller, 30, of 719 Garfield Ave., obstructing justice, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 63, of 1836 Wittenberg Blvd. W., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Asia R. Powell, 29, of 1282 Deeds Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Asheanna A. Robinson, 23, of 453 Selma Road, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Tyler S. Tingley, 31, of 751 Sherman Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway S. Burnett Road, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Home Depot Bechtle Ave., released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon D. Ward, 27, of 835 E. Columbia Ave., aggravated menacing, no contest, guilty, 100 days of jail, costs to be paid in 6 months, DNQ public defender.