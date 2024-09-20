Cases called included:
Vicente M. Bernardino, 44, of Dayton, fugitive, dismissed.
Roy L. Pierce Jr., 45, of 927 Warder St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.
Steven D. Skaggs, 42, of 809 Wiley Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.
Jeffrey L. Strodes, 56, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt. 107, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.
Vanessa K. Pikey, 36, of 430 N. Jackson St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.
Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.
Joshua A. Gutierrez, 41, of 307 Elk Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.
