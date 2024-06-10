Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Erica S. Mccabeue, 30, of 827 S. Limestone St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Eric Roblero, 36, of 410 Linden Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Nancy K. Harner, 18, of 434 Rosewood Ave., robbery, continued, bond remains 25000 community service/10%.

Keith L. Harris, 38, of Yellow Springs, assault, dismissed.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 47, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains 5000 community service/10%.

Christopher L. Smith, 25, of Dayton Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bryan S. Tacey, 34, of Dayton, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brendon D. Desalle, 19, of 1118 E. Main St., complicity, continued, bond remains 25000 community service/10%.

Kimberly Morales, 20, of 536 Homeview Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Edgar O. Lopez, 40, of 125 S. Harding Road, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 120 days jail, 117 suspended, 3 days to be served, no like offs, no operating without operator license, insurance by, 11/8/2024, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Romeo D. Robles, 20, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin L. Cooper, 29, of South Charleston, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

