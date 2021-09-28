Cases called included:
Joel A. Breslin, 39, of 1783 Edwards Ave., domestic violence, continued, or bond.
Dion M. Gatewood, 41, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Ian J. Juneau, 38, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Amber N. Sharp, 32, of 816 Elm St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, PD appointed, or bond.
Daniel J. Taylor, 42, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Gregory A. Wallace, 52, of 3110 Springfield Xenia Road, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.
Alexis L. Bonaparte, 27, of 803 W. Pleasant St., speed, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $20.
