Cases called included:

James K. Hall, 20, of 843 Elder St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Jared K. C. Hundley, 26, of New Carlisle, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.

Justin R. Morgan, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Charlestine S. Brown, 22, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. G, assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Aaron K. Corvin, 47, of 826 E. Cecil St., drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron K. Corvin, 47, of 826 E. Cecil Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Heidi Evans, 50, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond, no contact condition of bond.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 512 W. High St., arson, dismissed.

Timothy S. Triplett, 49, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Dakota W. Whitt, 31, of 2151 Hoppes Ave., arson, dismissed, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Jacob D. Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Paul L. Master III, 30, of 325 W. Columbia St., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Ecclesiastes Maxberry, 62, of Cincinnati, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, complete salvation army treatment program, no more offenses, pay fine and costs, no use of alcohol or illegal drugs, obey rules of probation, letter of apology to Speedway, copy to probations, within 30 days, probation to work/defend as he’s in salvation army, fined $150.

Ecclesiastes Maxberry, 62, of 405 S. Burnett, theft, dismissed.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Joshua E. Webb, 36, of 1306 W. Main St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 20, of 414 W. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert R. Bundy, 41, of 1432 E. Catherine St., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Christopher A. Giles, 47, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 28, of 668 Drexel Ave., falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit time served, suspend balance, 1 year probation upon release from jail, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $100.

Brian Seebock, 47, of Brookville, receiving stolen property, continued, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture amended to driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, fine/costs due by Feb. 14, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., if fine and costs not paid, defendant to attend community service, need not to appear if paid in full, fined $500.

Brett Shanahan, 33, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jared Shirley, 25, of 545 W. Possum Road, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Johaun W. Sparks, 27, of 939 Pine St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Francine A. Stahler, 75, of 2020 Beatrice Street, child endangering, dismissed.