Robert Ivan McCormick III, 34, of 1470 W. Pleasant St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 610 Gallagher St., bond $2,500.

Chelsie R. Miller, 25, of 2758 Dorothy Lane, OVI, continued, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 30, of P.O. Box 397, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Amy E. Allen, 52, of Cincinnati, violating protection order reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Sawyer Halewolf, 23, of 2065 Portage Path, criminal damaging, continued, eligible INT, PD appointed.

Loubert Homme, 32, of 1136 E. John St. Apt. 14, assault, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Kevin E. Wade, 40, of 1462 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days jail, 87 suspension, 3 days consecutive, 87 days jail suspension on probation and F/C paid, probation fee, fined $250, speed, dismissed.