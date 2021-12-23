Chelsea R. Chaffins, 27, of Xenia, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Andrew M. Collins, 22, of 408 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Melinda R. Evans, 44, of Fairborn, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

William C. Keeton, 51, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Tisha L. Redmon, 51, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Raymond D. Scott, 24, of 406 W. Liberty St., burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Patrick D. Shediack Jr., 45, of 503 Woodlawn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Chantel Alexis White, 22, of 1434 Delta Road Apt. G, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Nickalos A. Carmosino, 38, of 739 Summer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, possess drug abuse instr., dismissed - prosecutor request.

James A. Finley, 19, of Vincennes, Ind., possession of drugs, continued, refused eligible INT, NAPT.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 20, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, offenses/underage persons, bench warrant ordered.

Stacey J. Palmer, 40, of 259 S Lowry St, child endangering reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road #603, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Harley W. Riggs Sr., 30, of 1164 Selma Road, violation of TPO, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT.

Matthew J. Tschimperle, 35, of Cincinnati, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $250.

Joshua Clark Baer, 31, of Enon, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Maria Blanton, 22, of 146 1/2 S Light St, cruelty to companion animals, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, unknown sentence.

Curtis Caleb Gifford, 37, of 1011 Oak St., violating TPO, dismissed.

Anita Marie House, 53, of 424 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $500.

Robert E. Johnston, 72, of Casstown, OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail with 162 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, alcohol and substance abuse assessment and follow-up, refrain from alcohol and other illegal substance, fined $750.

Marlon Malik Nunn, 25, of 2316 Kenilworth Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Justin L. Wallace Sr., 42, of 1206 1/2 Lagonda, drug paraphernalia, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Kevin J. Battigaglia, 53, of 333 Central Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Joe Leroy Buck, 44, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 17 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, credit for 17 days served, restitution to Mathew Weaver $426.24 per probation, complete drug assessment in jail and begin treatment, fined $50.

Ashley M. Crawford, 32, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. A, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 23, of 412 1/2 Stanton Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, continued, PD appointed.

Steven J. Scott, 67, of Casstown, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fined $150, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shawn Patrick Vollmer Jr., 29, of 3131 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.