Cases called included:
Tejay Byrd, 48, of 819 E. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Kleef G. Cayo, 24, of 2590 N. Limestone St. 201, improper handling, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Travis O. Cordy, 27, of Waverly, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.
Mark Anthony Jones, 62, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.
Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Thaddaeus Laywell Jr., 32, of 1223 Lagonda Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 28, of 1018 W. High St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Malinda D. Spriggs, 42, of 314 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.
Helen L. Sweitzer, 79, of 2816 Marshall Road, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.