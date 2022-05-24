Cases called included:
Joshua Aveyard, 33, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, NAPT.
Joseph C. Caudill, 31, of 1949 Wilkes Dr. Apt. C, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Kristen L. Cherry, 37, of 520 Kinnane St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.
Randy L. Hollingshead, 36, of 2740 Lindair Dr., guilty.
Davon P. Marshall, 35, of 440 W. High St. Apt. A, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.
Amber N. Parks, 28, of 1970 Larch St,, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.
Victoria J. Ripley, 21, of 732 W. Jefferson St., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Gabriel Vuong, 29, of Huber Heights, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Jerry G. White, 35, of Medway, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.
Michael A. Whited, 40, of 132 W. Parkwood Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, NAPT.
William B. Wise, 53, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.