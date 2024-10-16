Lonnie P. Everett, 64, of Canton, request for bail, innocent, continued, hold without bond pending transfer, review in 30 days.

Chris E. Finlaw, 52, of Enon, weapons while intoxicated, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kathleen A. N. Graybeal, 41, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Angela M. Gulinello, 43, of 1034 W. North St., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed, bond $2,500, failure to disclose own personal information information, innocent, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, no bond pending transfer.

Brandon M. Houston, 30, of 625 Rice St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Ashley B. Koster, 39, of 2065 Duquesnr Drive, menacing, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 51, of 2318 Irwin Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, no contact with victim or property, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Charles B. Meyer, 43, of 5244 Stoneridge Drive, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, bond $15,000.

Susan M. Short, 64, of 2603 Aster Circle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Tuttle, released on own recognizance bond.

Susan M. Short, 64, of 2603 Aster Court, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony D. Sowder, 41, of 402 W. Carpenter Drive, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.