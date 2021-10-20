Tara L. Suttles, 21, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, or bond.

Derik D. Davis, 52, of 1170 Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, guilty, five months of jail with five months suspended, 12 months of probation, credit time served, ISP probation/obtain drug and alcohol assessment.

Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher M. Evans, 47, robbery, dismissed - indicted, robbery, dismissed - indicted, robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Joshua L. Mathers, 34, of 1806 Leffel Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jesse Ray Price, 18, of 1108 W. North St., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, underage possession/use alcohol, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Dominique M. Seacatt, 23, of 115 Lincoln Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Edward Eric Sisler II, 24, of 4461 Arbor Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, lanes of travel, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Mark D. Alspaugh, 41, of 324 Ludlow Ave., felonious assault, dismissed.

Jackie E. Eubank, 59, violation of TPO, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, menacing by stalking, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond, violation of TPO, continued, declined PD, violation of TPO, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond.

Ashley Dawn Fenwick, 37, of 1018 Middle St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cassandra Lynne Hall, 38, of 1930 Fred Jordan Dr. #C, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Karly S. Hatcher, 29, of 222 E. Grand Apt. U, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin Mathers, 32, of 2403 Van Buren Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas Nevels, 38, of 714 Rogers St., request for bail, dismissed, waiver signed.

Steven C. Shepherd, 34, of Enon, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed.

Michael K. Simpson, 38, request for bail, continued, PD appointed, waiver signed.

Rodney S. Walker, 36, of 1715 W. North St. Apt. 118, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ronald Wheeler III, 37, of 859 Fillmore Road, assault, continued, NAPT.