Clark County Municipal Court cases

48 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Victor H. Banta, 40, of 1362 Edger Ave., burglary/person present, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Jacob L. Carter, 20, of 2227 Rutland Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, OR bond.

Justin R. Carver , 23, of 324 Roosevelt Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Speedway, OR bond.

Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Lowes, OR bond.

Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Rural King, OR bond.

Chynese Lumford, 31, of 2956 Western Ave., Apt. D, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Audrey L. Ratliff, 37, of 1840 E. Main St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Neil E. Segovia, 35, of 225 E. Madison Ave., theft, dismissed - indicted.

Ashley R. M. Swanson, 26, of 726 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

