Robert T. Adams, 42, of 607 Geron Drive, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tavion W. Brooks, 26, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Shalynne M. Clark, 38, of 342 Chestnut Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%, bond $2,000, failure to pay reinstatement fee, innocent, continued, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of 314 E. Rose St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of 314 E. Rose St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dallas J. Engle, 28, of 3114 Sudbury St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $5,000.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 41, of 779 Woodbine Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond remains 1,500 community service/10%, no contact with victim.

Jenny Huffine, 43, of 1312 Beverly Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driving under suspension 12 point, bench warrant ordered, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Emily D. Morris, 19, of Fairborn, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of 536 Rosewood Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains, bond $2,500.

Robert A. Preston, 33, of 735 Linden Ave., aggravate burglary, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dale Raber Jr., 32, request for bail, innocent, continued, hold without bond pending transport.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of 509E Northern Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Anthony Wazniak, 38, of 718 Montgomery Ave., warrant returned from the Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $1,000, dismissed, complicity, continued, bond $5,000.