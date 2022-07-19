Michael Ray Parks, 21, of 2716 Dale Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, innocent, continued, no brake lights, innocent, continued, operating without use all seatbelts, innocent, continued, operating without valid operator’s license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500, display of tags, guilty, assessed costs $50.

David Allan Payton, 60, of 2519 Virginia Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, to appear in probation department by 7/21 for mental health assessment, OR bond.