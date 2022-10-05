Jane A. Griffith, 38, of 1419 Obenchain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Danny L. Hockett II, 41, of 330 N. Shaffer, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Robert Humphrey, 50, of Xenia, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jerisue Kennedy, 48, of 44 E. College Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Brooke E. Mefford, 29, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed, receiving stolen property reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fines and costs to be paid in 60 days, fined $150.

Gavin Q. Morris, 22, of 38 E. Perrin Ave., theft, continued, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Donald E. Ramsey, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 339, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Carl W. Richendollar, 75, of 321 N. Yellow Springs, assault, dismissed.

Joseph L. Robinson, 52, of 619 Miami St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Kyle J. Russell, 26, of 2566 York St., telephone harassments, guilty, 6 months of probation, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, drug/alcohol/anger management assess and recommended treatment, fines and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $100.

William M. Statler, 39, of 629 Elm St., theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fines and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $100.

Amanda M. Tarbutton, 35, of 806 N. Florence Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Michael D. Moore, 34, request for bail, dismissed.

Malachi J. Schneider, 18, of 155 W. College Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Rusty W. Stroup, 49, aggravated burglary reduced to criminal trespass, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, no further offs, pay fines and costs by 4/6/2023, fined $150.

Makenzie L. Bost, 34, of 5220 Ridgewood Road W., assault reduced to negligent assault, guilty, 6 months of probation, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, attend and complete anger management, assault reduced to negligent assault, guilty, 90 days of jail, jail concurrent with a charge.

Richard W. Muncy, 46, of 505 N. Burnett Road, violation of TPO reduced to menacing, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 6 months of probation, drug and alcohol evaluation/complete all recommendations, fined $100, violation protection order reduced to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, 6 months of probation, jail concurrent with 21CRB02684 CTS, fined $100.