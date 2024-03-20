Phillip Dewitt, 32, of 1417, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Christopher J. Fancett, 72, of 1325 Malden Avenue, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Matthew Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

James R. Parish, 34, of 1738 Ballentine Pike, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King, bond $2,500.

Katrina Antonio, 23, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, continued, psi ordered.

Sarah E. Belenske, 21, of Urbana, theft, dismissed.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 28, of 1201 E. John St. C, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 28, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Robinson, 53, of 619 Miami St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Shiann M. Thomas, 25, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, continued, psi ordered.

Gregory S. Workman, 19, of 1116 Linden Ave., window tint, dismissed.

Wesley Keating, 29, of Xenia, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Paige N. Mccorkle, 43, of New Albany, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, fail to disclose personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of 934 Sherman Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Amie R. Scott, 36, of 1301 Beverly Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 46, of 18 N. Jackson St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, identity fraud, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 46, of 14 N. Jackson St., driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, display of license plates, dismissed - prosecutor request, open container/vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dylan Craft, 21, of Vandalia, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 21, of Vandalia, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Larry W. Estridge, 63, of Dayton, burglary, bench warrant ordered.

Irving M. Herron Jr., 20, of 4408 Randall Drive, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, traffic in marijuana, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Mario R. Hilliard, 41, of Oakland, TN, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, ill use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Mario R. Hilliard, 41, of Oakland, TN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, implied consent/refusal, bench warrant ordered.