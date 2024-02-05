Winter A. Eggers, 30, of 415 1/2 N. Race St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Gregory M. Keeney Sr., 68, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, theft, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, theft, continued, bond $7,500.

Leah Taylor, 31, of 2828 Linden Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Isabella R. Mcintire-Dasilv, 22, of Jamestown, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Gregory A. Engle, 40, of Xenia, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Gregory A. Engle, 40, of Xenia, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Wilguens Galimette, 34, of 1814 Hillside Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, child endangering, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, child safety seat, dismissed.

Ramon Melendez, 34, of 17 N. Jackson Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle D. Parker, 49, of 501 W. High St., criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs.

Ashley D. Vidakovich, 35, of Cable, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Crystal G. Whiteman, 37, of New Carlisle, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Lucas A. Camargo, 26, of San Bernardino, CA, OVI, continued, did not qualify for public defender, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

