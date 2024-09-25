Wayne A. Gibson, 35, of 936 Southfield Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Tony D. Mcfalls, 45, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 36, of 2506 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Dayten A. Prince, 23, of 144 W. Brent Drive, Apt. G, theft, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended defendant found indigent, no probation fee assessed, no new offenses for 1 year, no put 1/2 of 2024 tax refund to fine and costs and motor vehicle fees.

David S. Welch, 48, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Belinda S. Wilson, 43, of 678 W. Jefferson St., theft, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant indigent, no new offenses for 1 year.

Shian T. Adams, 29, of 814 Linden Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon A. Adkins, 33, of 1620 Maryland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tobey R. Carter, 51, of 36 W. Euclid Ave., OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due within 1 month, fined $100, no seat belt, dismissed.

Christopher A. Ferryman, 52, of 652 Hagenbuch St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Larry A. Jones, 70, of 623 E. Grand Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Amber M. Koontz, 32, of 605 Tibbetts Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas A. Leverenz, 37, of 214 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail sent concur with 24TRC00177, 1 year law abide, fine suspended on 1 year law abide, child endangering, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Leverenz, 37, of Hamilton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 8 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

Mehrisa Locke, 31, of 2510 Gladden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, continued, assault, continued, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, endangering children, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Shannon W. Lockhart, 42, of 437 W. Possum Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Noel N. Mcconnell, 23, of 2426 Erter Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Timothy Sowards III, 26, strangulation, dismissed.

Alan E. Stamper, 57, of 1336 Beverly Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Georgette E. Thomas, 49, of 3175 W. Clark St., making false alarms amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs paid within 30 days, fined $25.

Adam J. Wilder, 39, of 811 Selma Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ricky L. Williams, 28, of Fairborn, theft, bench warrant ordered, no bond pending sentence, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Billie J. Woods, 60, of 709 N. Florence St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of 432 Lyle Ave., public indecency, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Darrin Campbell Jr., 31, of 1371 Columbus Ave., attempt, dismissed.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, child endangering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael D. Davila, 49, of 30 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Verdison Guillaume, 28, of 801 Elder, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael A. Hall, 48, of 2734 Cleve Ave., theft, continued, declined public defender.

Danielle Keating, 32, of 3646 Old Springfield, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Danielle Keating, 32, of 3646 Old Springfield Road, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Troy L. Lewis, 54, of 815 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Troy L. Lewis, 54, of 815 Bellevue Ave., OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Larry E. Plantz, 28, of 242 Chestnut Ave., violation of temporary protection order/CPO, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Donald B. Runyan, 65, of 1685 Edwards Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of South Vienna, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Shamarr Thigpen, 28, of 611 W. Columbia St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Marlexis L. Feaster, 19, of 1401 Clifton Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Calius J. Parks, 53, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles L. Rogers Jr., 42, of 1603 W. Wittenberg Blvd., assault, dismissed.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of South Vienna, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeffrey L. Strodes, 56, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt. 107, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.