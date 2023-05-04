Heather M. Shaw, 37, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle, guilty, guilty.

Charles G. Walthall, 66, of 122 1/2 N. High St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Aaron K. Cooper, 38, of 1517 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Darryl A. Bishop, 18, of 1924 Ontario Ave., criminal trespass amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Edward J. Macejak, 32, of 38 E. Cassilly St., burglary/person present, continued, refused eligible defendant, burglary/person present, continued, refused eligible defendant.

Cody A. Mcnutt, 35, of Piqua, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Amanda E. Pemberton, 38, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Christy J. Stiltner, 26, of South Vienna, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Keelee A. Vanhoose, 18, of 920 Gothic St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Katherine M. Brandon, 56, of 849 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew J. Shelton, 45, of 829 S. Limestone St., menacing, guilty, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, time served/release written.