Dontas C. Kitt, 48, of 403 Montgomery Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Robin L. Neff, 61, of Fairborn, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 42, of 417 S. Belmont Avenue, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1145 S. Limestonen St., burglary, continued, bond $10,000.

Charles G. Clifton, 43, of 2480 Arthur Road, animals running at large, bench warrant ordered.

Robert J. Cobb, 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, 50 days of jail, 47 days credit for time served, jail consecutive to all other sentences, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $50.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, 50 days of jail, 47 days credit for time served, jail time consecutive to all other sentences, fined $50.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 908 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, 47 days credit for time served, jail consecutive to all other sentences, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $50, criminaltrespass, dismissed.

Robert J Cobb Jr., 60, of 908 S. Limestone St., theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, 47 days credit for time served, jail consecutive to all other sentences, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $50, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Bessie N. Daugherty, 42, of 19 S. Light St., contribute delinquency amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $150, interference with custody, dismissed.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of 311 Hickory Drive, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 Wittenberg Blvd. E., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed.

Cristain T. Glenn, 21, of 920 Gothic St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $50.

Joshua A. Hearn, 34, of 41 Snyder St., burglary, dismissed.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 31, of 1719 Mount St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph D. Houser, 23, of 1629 E. Pleasant St., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, administrative license suspension suspended terminated without fee, vehicle interlock ordered, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $525, 12 point suspended, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

David O. Lee, 50, of 3131 Troy Road, theft amended to criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

Jayson V. Rickman, 57, of 512 Monaco Drive, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with C. Beverly.

Mary M. Sions, 34, of North Lauderdale, FL, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Chantel A. White, 23, of 1616 Mckinley Ave., assault, continued, felonious assault, dismissed.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 20, of Vandalia, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, telephone harassment, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron O. Freeze, 41, of Mechanicsburg, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Curtis Gifford, 39, of 1011 Oak St., tail light, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Curtis C. Gifford, 39, of 1011 Oak St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dominique R. Harris Sr., 32, of 970 Lagonda Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Eric C. Hughes, 35, of Dayton, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Ashley M. Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Edward J. Macejak, 32, of 38 E. Cassilly St., burglary/person present, dismissed - prosecutor request, burglary/person present, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Corey W. Piper, 52, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan M. Scott, 31, of 932 W. Liberty, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Heather M. Shaw, 37, address unknown, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mckenzie R. Walls, 22, of Urbana, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Mckenzie R. Wallsae, 22, of Urbana, disregard safety-private, guilty, fined $25.

Marthea J. Williams, 39, of 423 E. Grand Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John C. Mccoy, 42, of 1842 Woodward Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dustin S. Michaels, 39, of 830 W. Main St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Michael A. Stidham, 31, of Vandalia, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.