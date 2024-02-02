Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of 306 Catherine St., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gregory A. Engle, 40, of Xenia, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Gregory A. Engle, 40, of Xenia, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Ramon Melendez, 34, of 17 N. Jackson Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, bond $5,000.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tyler C. Ulmer, 31, of 816 W. Liberty St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

James A. Ragland, 52, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 3 years law abiding, jail consecutive to 23CRB2841, costs to be paid in 1 year, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, consecutive to 23CRB3011, jail suspended on condition 3 years law abiding, cost to be paid in 1 year.

Marvin M. A. Curtsinger, 20, of 564 E. Northern Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Machele L. Kraus, 21, of 810 S. Burnett Road, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $75.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Deloris J. Buck, 69, of 276 Ridge Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $150.

Bradly J. Bush, 43, of Urbana, left of center, guilty, fined $25.

Ronald E. Coley Jr., 39, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 617, violation of temporary protection order amended to involuntary manslaughter, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant indigent, no contact with victim in this case.

Aaron Hanusik, 34, of 3939 Cabot Drive, Apt. E, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Aric L. Lehman, 50, of 2415 Sunset Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation ISP/group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without restitution fee, 3 day program ordered, fined $375, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Tyler D. Means, 34, of 528 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due April 30, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., non reporting probation, fined $100.

Brady C. Satterfield, 38, of Swanton, aggravated menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 15 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as deft indigent, no contact with victim in this case.

Christopher C. Ward, 26, of 1628 Lucas Drive, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.