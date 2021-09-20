Justin Mathers, 32, of 2403 Van Buren Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Dionte T. Moore, 21, of 721 E. High St. Apt. 314, dismissed - indicted.

Na Jee Lateef Moore, 20, of 1637 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, FFTY/red light, bench warrant ordered.

James Curtis Sheets II, 25, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Amber N. Storts, 34, of 531 S. Clairmont Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Carlos Diaz Velasco, 42, of 241 Saint George Place, OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspension, three days CTS for DIP, one year probation, D/A assessment and treatment as recommended, full-time employment, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

John Thomas Davis III, 54, of Galloway, OVI, continued, refer to three day program.

Amaurys R. Ferreira, 35, of Columbus, OVI, continued, refer to three day program.

Brent A. Nelson, 36, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 24 months of probation, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 10 days by appt. within 90 days, to begin Nov. 29, at 9 a.m. report to CH security, fined $525.

Jose Santiz, 27, of 548 Portage Path, OVI, continued, refer to three day program.

Jessica Lynn Bryson, 22, of 437 E. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

William K. Gray, 20, of Yellow Springs, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing justice, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Larese Rene Watkins, 49, of 1721 Wittenberg Blvd. E., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.