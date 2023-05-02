Ashley M. Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with M. Lewis, released on own recognizance bond.

Dion R. Malcom, 33, of 22 S. Shaffer St., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Austin J. Milledge, 28, of 2408 Red Coach Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with S. Cash, released on own recognizance bond.

Neil E. Segovianrique, 35, of 318 N. Jackson Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with J. Gleaves, bond $20,000.

Heather M. Shaw, 37, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, must provide address upon release, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, aggravated robbery, continued, bond $25,000.

Jonathan R. Vanhoose, 37, of 1120 Blithe Road, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Daniel Vasquez, 18, of 630 York St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel Vasquez, 18, of 630 S. York St., OVI/urine, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, operating without reasonable control, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel M. Vasquez, 18, of 630 S. York St., open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Young, 41, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.