Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Kevin A. Aldridge, 45, of 1440 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Skylar Jenkins.

Frederick Jay Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, representing self, OR bond.

Demetrius Embry, 34, of 821 Rodgers Dr., fishing without license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Jason M. Ernst, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be at Osborn Rock Quarry.

Robert Hulsizer, 89, of 1909 W. Washington St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brian Douglass Jones, 49, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Megan Sue McGraw, 35, of 104 S. Light St., bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty.

Matthew McNier Sr., 36, of 801 E. Main St., assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3213 Eastham Ave.

Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Brett Shanahan, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jeffery Storms, 41, of 834 1/2 W. High St., carrying concealed weapon, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of 1127 E. John, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

