Wade Michael Mastin, 24, of 963 N. Tecumseh Road, OVI, guilty, 18 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, fined $500, failure to control, dismissed.

Skiliar I. Ward, 24, of 505 W. Third St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher William Workman, 34, of Englewood, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Benoly Delvaris, 28, of Indianapolis, Ind., OVI, continued, disregard of safety, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Cheyenne M. Hawk, 24, of 4845 Ridgewood Dr. E, OVI, continued, ovi/breath, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Andrew Jonn Hayslip, 21, of 1435 Logan Ave., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Daniel J. Rarer, 38, of Enon, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Steven Michael Ulliman, 51, of 3116 Tackett St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Joso Golvez, 24, of Somerset, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Derek M. Holmes, 31, of 7732 E. National Road, robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Oliverio Lopez, 30, of 902 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, operating without valid OL, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, innocent, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Deollan R. Marshall, 24, of 870 Stone Crossing Lane C., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Najee Moore, 20, of 1637 Woodward Ave., drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered, bond $250.

Sean T. Swain Sr., 40, of Dayton, OH, endangering children, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Alberto Andres Domingo, 38, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.

Megan M McCormick, 32, of 300 W. Johhny Lytle Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Chad Allen Murray, 27, of 2420 Mayfair Dr., menacing, continued, no contact, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, no contact, theft, continued, no contact.

Miguel Pena, 22, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.

Christopher Aaron Reed, 43, of 437 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica R. Zukovic, 31, of 225 E. Third St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.