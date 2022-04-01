Mark Dru Hickman, 52, of Fairborn, OH, guilty, bond $5,000.

Cory Ray Jayjohn, 24, of 1808 W. Jefferson, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Phillip P. Saunders, 38, of 1315 Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Family Dollar.

Cole T. Sowards, 33, of 1676 Brentwood Dr., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Nathan A. Roark, 21, of 3650 Craig Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Virginia Lynn Schrader, 57, of 430 N. Bird Rd, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 157 months, 160 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Dereal L,. Wells 38, attempt, dismissed - indicted, attempt, dismissed - indicted.

Royce R. Willmeth, 37, of 1614 Lagonda Ave., menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin Aldridge, 45, of 220 N. Greenmount Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kala M. Arnold, 32, of 1343 Willowchase Ct., child endangering, guilty, fined $150, child endangering, guilty, fined $150.

Joshua Berry, 33, of Eaton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Benjamin Aaron Bristow, 44, of Medway, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Shane C. Cordell, 48, of 506 Monaco Dr., FFTY/red light, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Debbie S. Davis, 52, of 3644 Urbana Rd, theft, continued, NAPT.

Lily B. Haley, 20, of 221 1/2 N. Western Ave., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered.

Eric L. Johnson, 43, of Trenton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, guilty, fined $150.

Dustin Ray Minerd, 33, of 934 Sherman Ave., assault, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Christopher Money.

Daljeet Singh, 27, of 211 The Post Rd. Apt. F, menacing, continued, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald E. Sions Jr., 42, of 502 Park Place, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.