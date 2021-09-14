Joseph Malone, 32, of 1371 Columbus Ave., littering/motor vehicle, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Rakeem J. Mincey, 25, of Cincinnati, request for bail, dismissed.

Larry J. Nott, 46, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, use/possession drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Deondrae M. Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., obstructing official business, continued, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, continued, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, refused eligible INT, bond $3,000.

Harley W. Riggs Sr., 29, of 1164 Selma Road, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jacquiline E. Sample, 37, of 1471 W. Pleasant Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.