Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
22 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Allexandra Jade Adams, 36, of 743 Snowhill Blvd., abusing harmful intoxicants, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Johnny E. Boyd, 60, of Huber Heights, guilty by waiver.

Satughzia K. Bray, 20, of 133 The Post Road Apt. H, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Mark A. Jones, 62, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $500, assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Joseph Malone, 32, of 1371 Columbus Ave., littering/motor vehicle, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Rakeem J. Mincey, 25, of Cincinnati, request for bail, dismissed.

Larry J. Nott, 46, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, use/possession drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Deondrae M. Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., obstructing official business, continued, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, continued, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, refused eligible INT, bond $3,000.

Harley W. Riggs Sr., 29, of 1164 Selma Road, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jacquiline E. Sample, 37, of 1471 W. Pleasant Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

