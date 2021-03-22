Jacqueline E. Brown, 32, of 1617 S. Sweetbriar Ln., use/possession drug paraphrenia, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of 576 Selma Rd., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

David C. Skerrett Jr., 24, of 962 Selma Rd., OVI, continued, NAPT, referred to 3-day program, DUS, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Kirk P. Diehl, 64, of 4423 Qu Wood Rd., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, ALS to remain in effect, fined $500, speed, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Kyle S. Johnson, 28, of 123 N. Race St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.