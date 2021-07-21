Justin M. Mitchell, 24, of 732 Court St., warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond, warrant retained from Springfield, dismissed, OR bond, guilty.

David L. Mundy, 41, of Dayton, OH, violation/out of state TPO, continued, OR bond.

Billie M. Williams III, 35, of 435 W. Southern Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact with Anastasia Hall.

Andrew M. Collins, 22, of 408 E. Madison, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Aaron K. Corvin, 45, of 826 E. Cecil St., aggravated arson, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, arson, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Norman C. Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 1828 Woodward.

Norman C. Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., disorderly conduct, continued, PD appointed.

Matthew J. Roppel, 34, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Jeremiah L. Rothgeb, 39, felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael T. Sibole, 30, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Allan Cobb, 29, of 421 Indiana Ave., OVI, guilty, 48 months of driver license suspension, 360 days of jail with 330 days suspended, 12 months of probation, defendant not vehicle owner...no ALS, complete substance abuse treatment program, fined $850, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, head lights, dismissed.

Deborah Cruey, 59, of Orrville, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Eric L. Estes, 50, of 2365 W. First St. Lot 27, request for bail, dismissed.

Donald M. Greeno, 26, of 318 N. Clairmont, flee/elude police officer, continued, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Ryan A. Haddix, 38, of South Vienna, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alfred A. Hudson, 53, of 1751 Clifton Ave., assault, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspended on condition pay fine by 8/19/21, fined $100.

Ethan A. Hudson, 27, of 1019 Park Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Destiney R. Oppy, 24, of South Charleston, OH, obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served.

Joshua M. Schell, 31, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Courtney Self, 30, of 504 E. Southern Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Asa J. Smith, 20, of Dayton, OH, offenses/underage persons, continued, 20 hours community service.

Michael R. Smith, 43, of 900 Robinson Drive, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, resisting arrest, dismissed, possess drug abuse instr., dismissed.

Michael R. Smith, 43, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 2 days credit for time served, pride/trustee 1-1 on balance.

Jermaine M. Tinsley, 50, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua A. Wilcoxen, 27, of St Paris, OH, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, no operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request.