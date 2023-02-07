BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Shawn Q. Adams, 38, of 2133 Memorial Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Diana L. Adkins, 54, of 220 Montgomery Ave., #331, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Mark J. Arend, 51, of 2107 Troy Road, Apt. F5, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kervens Cherry, 24, of 4334 Neosha Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Milford C. Day Jr., 60, of Sidney, OH, violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.

Tyson M. Dearmond, 29, of 316 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Kyra D. Hunley, 26, of 726 Garfield St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Lori A. Meade, 47, of 1411 Concord Ave., bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Janeil W. S. Portman, 22, of 409 Oakwood Place, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Janeil W. S. Portman, 22, of 409 Oakwood Place, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, defendant to report to probation for mental health evaluation, OR bond.

Candace M. Pyles, 36, of 131 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Brandie R. Trollinger, 24, of 907 E. Rose St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

