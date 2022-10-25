springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

32 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Christopher L. Bates, 34, of 1404 S. Center St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $500.

Nathaniel D. Compston, 36, of 1404 S. Center St., violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Trevor Crockran Jr., 20, of 2144 Hillside Ave., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Dion Maurice Gatewood, 42, of 1302 Delta Road Apt. F, PD appointed, guilty.

Robert L. Jennings, 54, of Columbus, assault, innocent, continued, SFT.

Brian Douglass Jones, 49, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Matthew J. Ketcheson, 42, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.

Douglas J. Paxson, 55, of 2450 E. Kingswood Dr., violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.

Alana D. Raimey, 41, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Amy N. Wright, 42, of Columbus, induce panic, no contest, dismissed - prosecutor request.

