Jade M. Brando, 24, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Tyra J. Daniels, 58, of 1668 Summit St., falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed.

Sarah E. Desantis, 33, of 524 Chestnut Ave., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, fines and costs to be paid in 12 months, ALS terminated without fee, fined $525.

Michael A. Dion, 39, of 226 N. Light St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 600 Crossgate Court, Apt. 304, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Joseph W. Huber, 50, of Columbus, OH, immunity prohibited cond., dismissed.

Mark A. Jones, 63, of 508 Fair St., criminal trespass, dismissed, use/possess drug paraphernalia, guilty, 30 days of jail with 56 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation and law abiding, fined $50, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Paul E. Jones, 49, of 1314 W. High St., Apt. E, assault reduced to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding and no contact with victim, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

Jessica L. Payne, 29, of 117 N. Western Ave., child endangering, dismissed - indicted.

Tyffanie L. Zinn, 37, of 3691 Middle Urbana #101, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jeanett S. Adkins, 73, of 2115 Memorial Drive, child endangering, continued, NAPT.

Dwayne Ainsworth, 45, of 1337 Montego Drive, aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kameron M. Smith, 27, of 601 S. York St., telephone harassment, continued, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - prosecutor request, attempt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Richard A. Beverly, 35, of 2552 Dayton Road, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Michael J. Goffinet, 46, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Jeffery J. Humphrey, 47, of 1518 Red Coach Drive, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, continue counseling with Larry Alexander, fined $150.

David L. Mundy, 42, of Dayton, OH, violation/out of state TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David A. Roberts II, 47, abduction, dismissed - indicted.

Richard L. Stultz, 48, of 277 S. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2850 E. Main St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, bench warrant ordered.