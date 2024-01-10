Kellen M. Etherington, 20, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Matthew B. Finney, 54, of 614 Mason St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 314 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Steven F. Hurst, 52, of 2831 Wellsford Drive, failure to control, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Makayla G. Jones, 23, of 1434 Delta Road, Apt. G, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristin L. Kraus, 32, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christine E. Mackert, 31, of 830 W. Main St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, theft, innocent, continued, CT appointed

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, CT appointed.

Sharon D. Vanover, 74, of 2060 W. Possum Road, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Michael Armitage, 28, of 210 Sycamore Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Charlestine S. Brown, 23, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. G, assault, dismissed.

Anton P. Campbell, 23, of Cincinnati, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonous assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jesse Davidson, 42, of New Carlisle, menacing, dismissed.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of 1226 Beverly Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 20, of 206 N. Greenmount Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Kenneth A. Kleinschmidt, 53, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kenneth A. Kleinschmidt, 53, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Saundra L. Newland, 23, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Jose M. Perez, 19, of 1334 W. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Lisa D. Rankin, 51, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Melanie L. Burba, 42, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., complicity, continued, public defender appointed.

Traci N. Lopez, 35, of 1819 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of 914 W. Grand Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Phillip H. Niswonger, 21, of North Hampton, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sean L. Cameron, 49, of 2227 Sunnyland Drive, strangulation, dismissed.

Taylor B. Carter, 34, of 208 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jacob D. Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug/alcohol and mental health assessment within 45 days, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $200, assault, dismissed.

Christopher T. Mcghee, 28, of 2536 York St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amy L. Smith, 44, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, harassment w/bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.