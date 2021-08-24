springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Tricia L. Brown, 44, of Huber Heights, violation of protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with Roberts.

Chad M. Conley, 31, of 437 Linden Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact and not to be 500 feet of 1753 Clifton Ave., or bond.

Jason Robert Cooper, 45, of 436 W. Southern Ave., disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Amber D. Gilbert, 28, of 124 N. Schaefer St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Thomas M. Grooms, 36, of 768 N. Burnett Road, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact and not to be 500 feet of 768 W. Burnett, bond $2,500.

Marshea Aliasia January, 20, of 1756 Edwards Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact and not to be 500 feet 926 sunset, eligible INT.

Teeak A. Moore, 44, breaking and entering, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Ashley Q. Rose, 37, of Urbana, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, eligible INT, driving without lights, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Tommy R. Rowley, 23, of Tipp City, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Lowell Adam Short, 41, of 1501 Clifton Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Ashlei Klontz, bond $2,500.

Angela I. Whittaker, 38, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

