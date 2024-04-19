Frederick A. Griffin, 34, of 1777 Woodward Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 34, of 1777 Woodward Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael L. Murray, 37, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Lowell A. Short, 43, of 360 Gallagher St., criminal trespass, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Lowell A. Short, 43, aggravated trespass, continued, bond $10,000, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Zachery C. Winget, 29, of 1082 Mound St., failure to comply, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Charles G. Fox II, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Shane Crawford, 35, of 1844 Stratford Place, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - wants to speak with public defender- public defender appointed.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 47, of 720 W. Liberty St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 58, of 1407 Beacon St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Shane T. Sizemore, 33, of Miamisburg, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

David W. Thomas Jr., 32, of 510 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Kenji I. Wilson, 22, of 300 E. McCreight Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of 601 Dayton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Keison D. Wilkins, 21, of Trotwood, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail, administrative license suspension remains, fined $350, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $150, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.