Davide L. Hayes Jr., 31, of 1323 Beverly Ave., obstruct official business, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew B. Ward, 48, of 1671 Berwick Ave., violation of TPO, continued, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William R. Reed Jr., 43, of 1320 Lexington Ave., possession of criminal tools reduced to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, fined $100, attempt, dismissed, criminal mischief, dismissed.

Shelby A. Riley, 37, of Zanesfield, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, group supervision/current drug & alcohol assessment, fined $250, open container, guilty, fined $10.

Amber N. Storts, 34, of 531 S. Clairmont Ave., child endangering, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation/current drug & alcohol assessment, comply with children services, fined $150.

Caleb T. Carner, 18, of 2719 Merrit St., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.