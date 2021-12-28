Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

James M. Bruner, 36, of 120 E. Madison Ave., violation protection order, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 39, of 1011 Buckeye St., assault, continued, PD appointed, not to be 500 feet 635 S. Wittenberg, bond $2,500.

Phillip L. Walker, 30, of 2200 Erie Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 feet 24 E. Clark.

Jeannine R. White, 49, of 924 S. Fountain Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

