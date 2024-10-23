Mykel D. Gilbert, 26, of 1423 Noel Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Collin Hanna, 27, of Goshen, fugitive, continued, if bonded out must go to Clairmont County, bond $5,000.

Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Branden A. Imber, 34, of Enon, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Chad Massie, 48, of 147 S. Shaffer St., weapons while intoxicated, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joshua D. Moore, 26, of 640 Cedar St., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeannine D. Rowe, 70, of 968 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jean M. Badin, 45, of 932 Linden Ave., assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Dale L. James Jr., 37, of London, robbery, dismissed.

Andrew C. Lawrence, 20, of Saint Paris, felonious assault, dismissed.

Andrew C. Lawrence, 20, of Saint Paris, disregard safety-private, dismissed.

Mark L. Thornton Jr., 40, of 103 Brent Drive E., Apt F, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, red light, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua J. Bunch, 36, of 2707 Springfield Xenia Road, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron K. Cooper, 39, of 326 Rosewood Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, resisting arrest, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Dejuan Couchot, 19, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Morgan E. Crowley, 24, of 3247 Crist Road, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $10, assault, dismissed.

Michael A. Hall, 48, of 2734 Cleve Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Rasheed Muhammad, 26, of 225 W. Parkwood Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, slow speed, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew A. Ogden, 19, of 221 W. State St., OVI, continued, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Archie P. Perkins III, 27, of 206 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin D. Tefft, 37, of 1570 Warder St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William B. Wise, 55, of 380 1/2 E. Main St., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle Burks, 40, of 1343 Vester Ave., Apt. F, assault, dismissed.

Anthony J. Jordan, 40, of 440 W. High St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles B. Meyer, 43, of 262 Finch St., Apt. L, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Danielle P. Waller, 31, of 22 E. Madison Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.