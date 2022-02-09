Curtis B. Harrison, 39, of 720 Elm St., assault, dismissed.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 1524 New Castle Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dereal L. Wells, 38, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, continued, refused PD, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1237 Cherokee Drive.

India J. Colquitt, 32, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ann M. Hansgen, 43, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with victim.

James E. Johnson, 41, of Mechanicsburg, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Shyane R. Knisley, 27, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Marshall, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Brandi L. Turner, 39, of 35 Dayton Ave., possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted.

Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle, OH, attempt, dismissed - indicted.