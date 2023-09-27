Cases called included:

Aubin N. Gatorano, 34, of 510 E. Madison Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Brittnie M. Mcconnaha, 29, of 2245 Ontario Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Ashley Ponce, bond $5,000.

Brittnie M. Mcconnaha, 29, of 2245 Ontario, public defender appointed/PV denied, guilty, bond $2,500, guilty.

Christian M. Ochs, 20, of 1709 Malden Ave., disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2739 Morton Drive, bond $2,500.

Dalton L. Smith, 30, of 1007 W. Pleasant St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jason K. Allen, 50, of Fairborn, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason K. Allen, 50, of Fairborn, speed, dismissed.

Timothy Blase, 25, of 6419 S. Tecumseh Road, receiving stolen property, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Gene G. Bowshier, 30, of 2099 Spring Meadow Drive, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ryan M. Doak, 20, of Xenia, strangulation, continued, representing self, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3781 Woodbury Road.

Danny R. Martin, 74, of 2025 Woodside Ave., failure to disclose own personal information info amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

William M. Moore, 47, of , assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry, Apt. 307, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Jackie D. Spencer III, 25, of 808 Center St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Keith Vanhoose, 55, of 21 Omega Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Keith Vanhoose W, 55, of 21 Omega Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Evieauna Wade, 22, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, no operator’s license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of 306 Caterine St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Carlos M. Hoskins, 31, of Columbus, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, operate unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered, disobey/interfere/officer, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jaheim Jefferson, 20, of 300 Johnson Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Keith Vanhoose, 55, of 21 Omega Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Alexis L. Bonaparte, 29, of 1122 Olive St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due by 3/5/24 shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert E. Chaney Jr., 42, of 365 S. Clairmont, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Myron E. Colvin, 26, of 1862 Michigan Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Brandon E. O’Neill Ferguson, 41, of Saint James, MO, OVI amended to driving without required endorsement, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine and costs due by 4/24/24 at 8:45 a.m., fined $300, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Skilar Hughes, 20, of 1538 W. High St., disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 233 N. Bechtle Ave., must provide address before release.

Charles R. B. Mowery , 28, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.