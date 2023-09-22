Cases called included:

Christopher A. Barr, 54, of 122 Prairie Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Kenneth J. Cline, 64, of 4116 Imperial Drive, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Fatal Pierre, 26, of 138 W. Clark, OVI, dismissed, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Kevin J. Johnson III, 26, of 654 W. Jefferson, assault amended to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with 22CRB1173.

Corey M. Baird, 33, of 2686 Home Orchard, failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, driver license required, continued, failure to yield turning left, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $525, drive without valid license, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Earl Baker III, 51, of 1224 Wayne Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jasmine E. V. Baskin, 31, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

James Bernard, 36, of 19 W. Liberty St., driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, operate without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryan L. Esposito, 49, of Medway, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kyle A. Felts, 40, of South Solon, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 E. Wittenberg Blvd., request for bail, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cynthia L. Harris, 57, of 843 Southfield Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 152 days suspended, 28 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, defendant to receive drug/alcohol assessment within 30 days, to report weekly to probation for the first month, to obtain and maintain employment, no contact with Speedway on South Burnett Road, fined $150, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 152 days suspended, 28 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $100, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 152 days suspended, 28 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $50.

Troas V. Johnson, 24, of 1327 Clifton Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 307, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery Storms, 42, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nancy Torres, 55, of Urbana, falsification, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Debra S. Valley, 52, of 364 N. Isabella St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.