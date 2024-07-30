Matthew L. Brickman, 40, of 1219 Albemarle, theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Casey M. Brockington, 32, of 1259 E. Cedarview Drive, assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Shawn M. Hoelscher, 50, of 1008 N. Murray St., littering, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1yr law abide, fine and costs due within 30 days, assessed costs $250.

Melissa G. Holland, 43, of 659 W. Mulberry St., OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Nicholas O. Huffman, 23, of 912 Cedar St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 44, of 1503 St. Paris Road, theft, innocent, continued, hold without bond pend disposition.

Charles E. Walker II, 69, of 467 E. Cassilly St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Wells, 63, of 122 N. Greenmount St., aggravated arson, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victims or property, bond $50,000.

Terry R. Williams, 46, of 230 1/2 S. Race St., theft, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.