Clark County Municipal Court cases

7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

James A. Burgess, 60, of Enon, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Benjamin R. Diss, 46, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered.

Sean M. Phillips, 25, of 2703 Dwight Road 12, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Tackett, 60, of 2023 Christopher Drive, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $500.

Joshua L. Thompson, 33, of 241 1/2 Chestnut Apt. B, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

William R. White, 42, of 1434 Delta Road, fugitive, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond,” refused to waive extradition.

Michael S. Alfrey, 52, of South Vienna, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryant M. Cavitt, 18, of 526 W. Pleasant St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of 1001 W. High St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley James Dunn, 27, of 1021 S. Wittenberg Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Norman C. Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Stacee L. Hitchens, 36, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cody Jackson, 29, of 2104 Duqense Drive, littering, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 5 days jail, stayed for F/C by Dec. 10, fined $250.

Melody Denise Taylor, 23, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Roger Lee Clarkston II, 36, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty.

Travis Ryan Fuller, 39, of 1628 Clay St., bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty.

