Ronald J. Downs Jr., 29, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Shanda R. Howard, 24, of 523 N. Murray St., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $3,000.

Juan A. Sarabia, 39, of Avilla, IN., bench warrant served-defendant posted bond, guilty.

Micaela S. Shepherd, 36, of 1943 Primm Dr. Apt. G, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Darrin B. Carr, 29, of 1015 1/2 N. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Valerie M. Lebaroff, 35, of 1201 E. John St. Apt. L, child endangering reduced to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on no like offenses today, fined $50.

Montrell A. Coleman, 24, of 922 Sunset Ave. Apt. D, DUS, dismissed, operating without valid operating license, guilty, fined $150, fail to comply, dismissed.

Jason B. Frock, 37, of 305 E. McCreight, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Norman L. Gray II, 31, of 1440 Delta Rd. Apt. A, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, 18 months of probation, 60 days jail, consecutive to time on charge b, 18-month ISP, regular rules, drug/alcohol assessment, complete any recommended treatment, falsification, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail, see charge A.

John M. Hale II, 29, of 1201 E. John St. Apt. D, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Phillip E. Marshall, 53, of 1983 Kenton St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher R. Neal, 39, of 709 N. Florence St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jamichael L. Patterson, 18, of 819 E. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samuel C. Simpson, 39, of 292 S. Roys Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Craig D. Whitacre, 42, of 3070 Willow Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eric S. Bailey, 43, of Medway, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS remains in effect, fined $300.

Deborah Cruey, 59, of Orrville, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Deon Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Rd., possession of drugs, continued, NAPT.

Samantha Walton, 26, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.