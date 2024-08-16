Zachary R. Hamilton, 33, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tameika Harris, 45, of 304 Fair St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to leave the state of Ohio, released on own recognizance bond.

Arnoldo Reblero, 23, of 1818 Lexington Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 days of jail, assessed costs $375, assured clear distance, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Monique Barkley, 33, of Blacklick, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Nicholas Anthony Dewitt, 39, of 1408 Torrence Drive, littering, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trent N. Perkins, 22, of 1219 Moorefield Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Brian J. Ward, 36, of 1210 S. Belmont Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.