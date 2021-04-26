Gerald L. Massie Jr., 33, of 171 Willis Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, state OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, fty from private drive, bench warrant ordered.

Sarah N. Maynard, 34, of 859 Southfield Ave., confinement of dogs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $15, confinement of dogs, guilty, assessed costs $15.

Marquise A. Mcpherson, 31, of 319 Corlington, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $500, operating without valid operating license, continued, bond $1,000.

Marquise A. Mcpherson, 31, of 319 Corlington, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Stephen D. Phillips, 49, of 315 S Burnett Rd. Apt. 603, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 337 Chestnut.

Brittany A. Roesch 30, of 227 S. Greenmont Ave., DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operating license, bench warrant ordered.

Donald N. Shirk, 75, of 2200 Erie Ave., littering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Lindsey Stratton, 28, of 1415 Mound St., DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Kyree G. Trayview, 30, of Dayton, DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operating without valid operating license, bench warrant ordered.

Elde M. Shepherd, 42, of Dayton, OVI,, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Anthony E. Benson Sr., 48, of 315 S. Burnett Ave. #718, falsifying drug record, continued, eligible defendant, PD appointed.

Jamie L. Haston, 39, of New Carlisle, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Charles E. Keeton Jr., 55, of 839 1/2 N. Limestone 1/2, aggravated menacing, continued, eligible defendant, CT appointed.

Brian J. Knandler, 44, of 101 W. Leffel Ln., crim.trespass, bench warrant ordered, public indecency, bench warrant ordered.

Reid J. Wesley, 19, of 344 White Cliffs Ct., assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1-day credit for time served, 6 months of probation, continue mental health treatment & counseling, no similar incidents with victim or Brown family.