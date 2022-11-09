Henry M. Mcwhorter, 45, of 1543 Noel Drive, fail to register dog, continued, OR bond.

John D. Overman Sr., 45, of 1139 W. High St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Lawrence E. Smith, 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 35, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of 237 W. Auburn Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Christopher L. Bates, 34, of 1527 S. Western Ave., assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Christopher L. Bates, 34, of 1404 S. Center St., violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, criminal damaging, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Steven W. Harrison, 51, of Miamisburg, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Joshua A. Hearn, 33, of 122 N. Shaffer St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Angela J. Kelley, 43, of Huntsville, OH, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft reduced to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fined $250.

John C. Mccoy, 41, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle J. Mcwhorter, 29, of 2909 Avery Circle, carry concealed weapon, continued, declined PD.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave. #1/2, theft, dismissed.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 36, of 1030 N. Belmont Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, NC, murder, continued, DNQ. PD.

Justin M. Woodard, 39, of 2999 E. High St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Jeanett S. Adkins, 73, of 2115 Memorial Drive, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Nicole Carter, 31, of Gahanna, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Anthony S. Gilbert, 55, of Miamisburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Christina M. Greathouse, 36, of 1620 Prospect St., violation of TPO, dismissed, falsification, guilty, 12 months of probation, 170 days jail/credit time served/suspend balance, ISP probation, no contact with Julie Testerment.

Michael S. Mckevitt, 28, of Butler, PA, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Michael A. Terrell Sr., 42, of 603 Lowry Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

James Craft III, 47, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Joseph Eliese, 34, of 1504 S. Center St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Stacy L. Strodes, 55, of 318 N. Race St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Andrew C. Wight, 48, of 2435 E. High St., Apt. 3, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.