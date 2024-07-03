Tolanda I. Greene, 52, of 404 E. McCreight, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Michael E. Grover, 51, of 440 W. High St., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Courtney Lovelace, 32, of 2141 Seminole Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Alan J. Moore, 44, of 1364 Klobdenz Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, bond amended to $1,500 community service, bond $1,500.

Max S. Patten, 45, of 4052 Ryland Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, of 1061 E. Home Road, Apt. C, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Bianca K. Stephenson, 28, of 529 N. Race St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Bianca K. Stephenson, 28, of Columbus, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Sierra M. Stokes, 28, of 455 S. Bird Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Leah S. Taylor, 31, of 2828 Linden Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Yariel Cordova, 21, of Middletown, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sultan S. May Jr., 19, of 714 Stanton Ave., under age OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Charlot Nordena, 30, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. B, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Penny L. Smith, 63, of 803 Linden Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond pending disposition.

Olter Edmond, 39, of 200 Rosewood Ave., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aaron L. Knicley, 37, of 1134 E. Main St., request for bail, dismissed.

Christopher S. Maynard, 53, of South Charleston, assault, dismissed.

Archie P. Perkins III, 27, of 134 W. Euclid, robbery, dismissed.

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Dana A. Walker, 65, of 302 Ridge St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

James F. Waugh II, 53, of 2217 Woodside Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Joseph Keenan E. Wills Jr., 24, of 503 Indiana Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond amended to $15,000 community service.

Brooklyn A. R. Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond remains $15,000 community service.

James H. Hodge, 48, of Columbus, criminal trespass, continued, bond changed to “or”.

Sylvia Orelus, 28, of 1001 E. High St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $340, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, continued, bond remains $1,500 community service.

Dayshia R. White, 21, of 924 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond remains $15,000 community service.

Joseph Keenan E. Wills Jr., 24, of 503 Indiana Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond amended to $15,000 community service.