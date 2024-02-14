Antwain N. Johnson, 43, of 1367 W. Clark St., receiving stolen property, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Brian J. Knadler, 46, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 130, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Damien Marlowe, 40, of 18 S. Shafferst St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. May, 39, of 537 E. John St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Sean Reeves, 38, of London, wildlife violation, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further hunting violations for 1 year, assessed costs $250.

Buffee L. Reigelsperger, 47, of 625 Old Mill Road, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 48, of New Market, TN, OVI, innocent, dismissed.

Chase D. Alexander, 40, of Enon, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Eric R. Brooks, 58, of 735 Villa Road 153, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tiana R. Brown, 44, of Columbus, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Reginald E. Frazier, 36, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, stop sign, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Reginald E. Frazier, 36, of Dayton, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James A. Phipps, 31, of 2014 Superior Ave., child endangering, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St Paris Pike, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway.

Tauneesa Coleman, 34, of Dayton, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Max S. Patten, 44, of 1116 Blithe Road, hit skip, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dimico Pointzes Jr., 32, of 927 East St., have weapons/under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St Paris Pike, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway.

Renee L. Stidham, 32, of 517 N. Race St., attempt, dismissed.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of 601 Dayton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, no bond pending appearance.

Kody Harris, 41, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 82 days suspended, 8 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no modd. or mind altering drugs or alcohol, fine/costs due by May 13, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375.

Steven S. Murray, 39, of 533 Dayton Avenue, menacing, bench warrant ordered.