Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Wilton F. Schuyler, 57, of 115 S. Freeman St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin T. Shirey, 33, of 1615 Parkridge Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 1255 W. Perrin Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Daniel L. Morris, 34, of 2960 Hustead Road, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William Shambaugh Jr., 42, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone St., theft, dismissed.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, dismissed.

William E. Abbott, 25, of Xenia, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bridgett C. Ehling, 57, of 915 Montgomery Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre L. Enoch, 25, of 1745 Clifton Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to produce operator license, dismissed.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of 1745 Clifton Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephon E. Hite, 34, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. H, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daniel T. Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Terrence E. Locke, 63, of 238 W. Auburn Ave., theft, dismissed.

Brock J. Raines, 43, request for bail, dismissed.

Steven D. Skaggs, 40, of 809 Wiley Ave., theft, continued, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Emilie D. Woodbridge, 44, of 432 Warren Drive, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrea R. Beverly, 34, of 1124 W. Mullberry St., OVI, continued, hit skip, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Oscar Caceres, 46, of 1576 Mound St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jaymar M. Johnson, 27, of 1604 N. Yellow Springs, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, no contact with Chantel White.

Scott A. Stemley, 52, of 5468 W. National Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, O/L suspended stayed; imposed only if probation violation, fined $375, failure to drive on right, dismissed.